Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.

Carolina announced the signing Tuesday. The team did not disclose the full terms of the contract with the five-year veteran.

Manhertz had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season for the Panthers. He started four games. The Canisius product was set to hit free agency this offseason.

Manhertz -- known as a blocking tight end -- recorded the first touchdown of his career with a 50-yard catch in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

The former basketball player entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Buffalo Bills. He spent time with the Saints in 2015 and in 2016 before signing with the Panthers.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signed a three-year pact with the franchise last offseason. The 12-year veteran didn't miss a start from 2012 through 2016 but has played in a total of 16 games in the last two seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection pulled in 27 catches for 291 yards and four scores in his nine starts this season.