Steelers haven't given Antonio Brown permission for trade talk

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) on the sidelines during warm ups before the Steelers' 16-13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown might want out of Pittsburgh, but the team has yet to grant him permission to speak with other teams regarding a trade.

Sources told NFL Network that the Pittsburgh Steelers have not given Brown or his agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek out a trade.

Brown, 30, led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns last season. He also had 1,297 yards and 104 receptions. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time All-Pro has six consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards. Brown is signed through 2021 and is set to make more than $15 million in 2019.

The Steelers are exploring trade options for Brown but the star wide receiver has not ruled out a return. Sources told NFL Network that Brown has kept in communication with some in the organization that he's close with.

Brown has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers, among other teams.