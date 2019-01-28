Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri watches warmups before the game against the Oakland Raiders on October 28 at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri to a one-year, $3.875 million contract.

Indianapolis made the deal official Monday. Sources informed NFL Network of the contract's parameters.

"Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history," Colts general manager Chris Ballard told Colts.com.

"He is an ideal representative for our organization, the Indianapolis community and Colts fans everywhere. We value Adam's reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level.

"In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room. He sets the standard for what it means to be a professional and how to properly prepare, especially for our younger players. We're privileged to watch him continue his iconic career for another season."

Vinatieri, 46, made 85.2 percent of his kicks last season. He also hit 44-of-47 extra point attempts in 16 games. Vinatieri began his career playing his first 10 seasons for the New England Patriots. He joined the Colts in 2006.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro pick has won four Super Bowls during his 23-year NFL tenure.

Vinatieri leads the NFL in career points with 2,600. He ranks No. 2 in career extra points made at 852 and No. 1 in field goals made at 582.