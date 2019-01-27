Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith likely out for 2019 season

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on November 18 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Smith could possibly miss the entire 2019 season due to the injury. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins starting quarterback Alex Smith will likely miss the entire 2019 season due to a significant leg injury suffered last year.

Sources told the NFL Network the Redskins are planning as if Smith won't be available next season. The team believes he'll miss all of the season and will be "pleasantly surprised" if he returns in time.

Smith suffered a compound leg fracture in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. The Redskins signal-caller battled infections of the injury, further jeopardizing his career.

Fans spotted Smith at a Washington Wizards game Monday with an intricate brace equipped. The image of Smith's large brace prompted more discussion of the injury possibly being career-ending.

Smith led the Redskins to a 6-3 record and had the team in the NFC East race before exiting against the Texans. He completed 62.5 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

The 34-year-old Smith has four years left on his contract with $22.1 million in bonuses. His cap hit increases every season.

The Redskins turned to Colt McCoy following Smith's injury. McCoy sustained a broken right leg against the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson into action. Washington finished with a 7-9 record and missed the postseason.