Rams K Greg Zuerlein dealing with foot injury entering Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles Rams teammates celebrate with kicker Greg Zuerlein (4) after he kicked the game winning field goal against New Orleans Saints in overtime of the NFC Championship on January 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdone in New Orleans. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a foot injury during the team's NFC Championship victory, but hid the injury from coaches until after the game.

The All-Pro leg showed up on the injury report this week. Special teams coordinator John Fassel revealed that Zuerlein hit a steel plate in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf while he was warming up in the third quarter.

Zuerlein spoke about his plant foot on Saturday.

"Yeah, hit something hard in the ground. Just warming up at halftime, landed on something that didn't give as much as turf and then that's when it started hurting," Zuerlein told TheRams.com. "But, hopefully, a few more days of treatment and it'll be good to go."

Zuerlein went on to drill a 48-yard game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter. He also hit a 57-yarder right down the middle in overtime, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl.

"I don't really know," Zuerlein said. "It hurt, but not enough to stop me from playing, obviously. I guess that's really all I can tell you. It really wasn't anything special about it, just get the job done."

Zuerlein, 31, was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft. He hit 27-of-31 attempts this season and made 35-of-36 extra point attempts in 11 games. The 2017 Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection made 95 percent of his kicks in 2017.

He landed on injured reserve in 2017 due to a herniated disc in his back. He suffered groin injury in September, forcing him out of the Rams' lineup this season.

Zuerlein missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He is still expected to play in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"One day at a time, but he's feeling good," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "No setbacks with that, so all things are pointing in the right direction for us."