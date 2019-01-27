2019 Pro Bowl: AFC defeats NFC for third straight win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) earned offensive MVP honors in the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The AFC Conference dominated the NFC 26-7 on a rainy Sunday in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

It was the third consecutive win for the AFC in the all-star contest. Each player on the AFC squad earned $67,000 for winning, while the NFC team took home $39,000.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, playing in his first Pro Bowl, guided the AFC to touchdowns on two of their three opening possessions. Mahomes opened the game with an 18-yard scoring strike to Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

Early in the second quarter, Mahomes led the offense down the field for a 14-0 lead. Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

New York Jets kicker Jason Myers fought through the downpour and drilled a 31-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead at halftime. He added a 47-yard kick late in the third quarter to push the AFC's lead to 20-0.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper scored the NFC's only points of the game in the fourth quarter. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with Hooper on a 20-yard touchdown.

The game took a lighthearted turn late in the fourth quarter as star players from both squads switched positions. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey lined up at wide receiver and caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with 19 seconds remaining.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans intercepted Watson after flipping to cornerback. New York Giants rookie tailback Saquon Barkley and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara also played a few defensive snaps.

Mahomes earned offensive MVP honors after completing 7-of-14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams received the defensive MVP award with an interception and a sack. Both players earned a new vehicle for their MVP performances.

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.