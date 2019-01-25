Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman fined for hit on Saints WR Tommylee Lewis

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The NFL handed down a punishment to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his hit on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 20.
Sources told the NFL Network the league fined Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his illegal hit on Lewis in the Ram's 26-23 overtime victory.
Sources confirmed to the NFL Network that Robey-Coleman plans to appeal the fine for the controversial hit.
Late in the fourth quarter, Robey-Coleman appeared to make contact to the head area of Lewis prior to a pass arriving. Officials did not flag the play for defensive pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact.
The NFL's fine passed down to Robey-Coleman is an acknowledgement from the league that officials should have flagged the cornerback for his hit on a defenseless player.
The Rams play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.