Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman fined for hit on Saints WR Tommylee Lewis

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) hits New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) prior to the ball arriving in the second half of the NFC Championship on January 20 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Robey-Coleman was fined for the controversial hit. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The NFL handed down a punishment to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his hit on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 20.

Sources told the NFL Network the league fined Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his illegal hit on Lewis in the Ram's 26-23 overtime victory.

Sources confirmed to the NFL Network that Robey-Coleman plans to appeal the fine for the controversial hit.

Late in the fourth quarter, Robey-Coleman appeared to make contact to the head area of Lewis prior to a pass arriving. Officials did not flag the play for defensive pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact.

The NFL's fine passed down to Robey-Coleman is an acknowledgement from the league that officials should have flagged the cornerback for his hit on a defenseless player.

The Rams play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.