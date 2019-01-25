Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) is considered the top cornerback prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft by many analysts. File photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Wayne has announced the signing of Georgia cornerback and NFL Draft prospect Deandre Baker to Young Money APAA Sports Agency.

Lil Wayne broke the news of the signing Thursday on Twitter.

"Welcome to the family @DreBaker1_," the rapper tweeted, including Baker's username. "Lets work!"

The tweet included a video of Baker's top college plays and clips of him signing with the agency. Baker, 22, is widely considered the top cornerback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Miami Northwestern High School product recorded 40 tackles and had nine passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games this season for the Bulldogs.

Baker was a consensus All-American and the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

"Deandre is a silent assassin on that field!! I can't wait until he shows the world why he's the #1 corner in this draft," Young Money executive Cortez Bryant told TMZ Sports.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Baker as his No. 30 overall prospect for the draft, one spot behind Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

"Baker is a tough, gritty cornerback who plays bigger than his size (5-11, 185 pounds). In press coverage, he has quick hands and effectively re-routes wideouts. He is fluid when he turns and opens up, and has enough speed to carry vertical routes," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah called Baker "a little stick" when he has to switch gears and work downhill against comeback and curl routes. He also saidBaker rarely gives up plays down the field. Jeremiah said that Baker has the versatility to play at a high level in multiple schemes in the NFL.

Young Money APAA Sports also represents Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty, Lane Johnson, Tyler Boyd and Stevan Ridley, among other NFL clients.