Raiders' Jared Cook accuses TSA of theft, blames government shutdown

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) react during the first half of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 25 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook says Transportation Security Administration employees stole items out of his luggage while he was traveling to the Pro Bowl, citing the government shutdown.

The 10-year veteran made the claim when speaking to Vegas Sports Daily during an interview on Wednesday in Orlando. He flew in on Tuesday.

"The great folks at TSA went through my bag and stole my shoes and some of my clothes," Cook said. "I guess when you're forced to find work or find money to come in from somewhere for your family, you take it out on the people that you serve."

"When you don't feed your dogs, they go licking on your bones. So that's what they are doing."

Cook, 31, made his first Pro Bowl as an alternate, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He had career-highs in receptions (68), yards (896) and touchdowns (six) in 16 games this season for the Raiders.

TSA responded to Cook's claim on Twitter, writing "This deeply concerns us. We take these allegations very seriously. Pls click the link below to DM more details."

Cook told ESPN that he had Louboutin shoes, another pair of shoes and dress pants taken from his suitcase. He went shopping on Wednesday to replace the apparel.

A TSA rep told TMZ that they have launched an investigation to looking into Cook's allegations.