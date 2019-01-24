Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton undergoes shoulder surgery

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right throwing shoulder Thursday, the team announced in a statement.

Panthers team physician Dr. Pat Connor performed the successful operation in Charlotte, and the team said Newton will begin his rehabilitation process immediately. Newton's timetable for a full recovery remains unknown.

Newton missed Carolina's final two games of the 2018 regular season with shoulder soreness. The Panthers, who were already out of playoff contention, shut down Newton in favor of Taylor Heinicke in Week 16 and Kyle Allen in Week 17.

Newton completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2018. He added 101 carries for 488 rushing yards and a career-low four touchdowns on the ground. Newton's rushing attempts and yardage were the lowest since the 2016 season.

The 29-year-old Newton has two years left on the five-year contract extension he signed in 2015.