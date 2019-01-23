Jets' Jamal Adams lays out Patriots mascot at Pro Bowl

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gets tackled by New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on November 25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets' season might be over, but safety Jamal Adams gave fans something to cheer about, tackling the New England Patriots' mascot at the Pro Bowl.

Adams laid the lumber on Pat Patriot during a practice for the NFL's annual All-Star game on Wednesday in Orlando.

"I'm going to go knock out the Patriots mascot," Adams said in a video posted by ESPN.

Adams came through with his plan later, when he spotted Pat Patriots while he was signing autographs for fans.

"I'm going to go knock this mascot out," he said.

Adams then sprinted down the sideline and smacked into the costumed character, sending him to the ground as the crowd cheered. Several other Pro Bowl players laughed off the sequence.

Pat Patriot got a little revenge later on, wrestling with Adams on the field. The two finished off their interaction by exchanging a hug.

The rivalry runs deep for Jamal Adams and the Patriots' mascot #ProBowl @TheAdamsEra pic.twitter.com/XWa93P6FVF - The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 23, 2019

"Hate us cause they ain't us," Pat Patriot tweeted after the collision.

Adams, 23, had 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 16 starts this season for the Jets. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft also started all 16 games during his rookie campaign.

The Jets haven't beaten the Patriots since 2015. They haven't beaten New England in Foxborough since 2011.

The 2019 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.