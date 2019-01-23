Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (C) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game on October 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals once again in 2019, returning for a 16th season.

The Cardinals announced a one-year contract agreement with Fitzgerald on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a news release.

"In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back for 2019."

The 11-time Pro Bowl selection and 2008 All-Pro had 734 yards and six scores on 69 receptions in 16 games during his 2018 campaign. Fitzgerald, 35, has started 16 games in each of his last four seasons and in 11 of his 16 seasons in the National Football League.

Fitzgerald was also the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

His 1,303 career receptions rank No. 3 all-time, trailing former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez by 22. He also ranks No. 2 in receiving yards, trailing only Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald's 116 career receiving scores rank No. 6 on the all-time list, tied with Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates. Fitzgerald needs 12 receiving scores to catch Marvin Harrison for No. 5 all-time.

His streak of 68 consecutive starts is the longest active streak among wide receivers.