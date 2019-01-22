Trending Stories

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes agree to contract extension
Australian Open: Nadel, Collins swat way to semifinals
Australian Open: Serena Williams beats No. 1 Simona Halep, reaches QFs
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks challenge No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones
Warriors' Stephen Curry slips and falls on wide-open dunk attempt

Photo Gallery

 
College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama

Latest News

Florida Republicans call on Trump to support Venezuelan opposition
Syfy orders Season 5 of 'Magicians'
Death toll rises to 93 in Mexico pipeline explosion
Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Chick-fil-A to remain closed during Super Bowl
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony in 'Sopranos' prequel
 
Back to Article
/