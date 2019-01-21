Super Bowl LIII prop bets include Chick-fil-A opening, Tony Romo sound bites

Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Jim Nantz arrive on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Prop bets are out for Super Bowl LII are out and they include odds on Tony Romo sound bites and Gladys Knight's rendition of the national anthem.

BetDSI Sportsbook released a total of 64 props on Monday.

The sportsbook set even odds on Knight's national anthem going over 107 seconds or taking less than 107 seconds (-115). Knight is a +400 bet to take a knee or raise a fist during or after singing the anthem. She has -1000 odds at doing neither.

Players have +400 odds at taking a knee during the anthem and the sportsbook gives -700 odds for no players kneeling.

Romo and fellow commentator Jim Nantz are listed in several bets regarding buzzwords they might use during the broadcast. The sportsbook sets -1000 odds on Nantz saying "hello friends" when he goes on air. The over/under on the number of times that Nantz and Romo say "Gronk" is set at 2.5, with -110 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Nantz and Romo's odds at saying "Hotlanta" are +200 for yes and -260 for no.

The sportsbook also has odds regarding President Donald Trump. One bet has -180 odds on teh government shutdown ending before the game, with +145 of it not ending before February 3. The over and under for Donald Trump tweeting at least once is set at -115.

Trump's odds at participating in a pregame interview with CBS are set at -200 for yes and +150 for no. Trump's attendance is set at +800 for yes and -1500 for no.

Kneeling also seeps into the halftime show props. The sportsbook sets the odds of Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi taking a knee at -300 for yes and +220 for no. The performers have +220 odds at wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during the halftime show.

BetDSI Sportsbook gives +1200 odds for Tom Brady announcing his retirement on the broadcast after the game and -2500 odds that he won't retire. Rob Gronkowski's odds at retiring are set at +600 for yes and -1000 for no.

The sportsbook says the Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has +1500 odds at serving food on Super Bowl Sunday and -5000 at staying closed.

Analysts for PlayNJ.com and PlayUSA Network estimate that New Jersey's sportsbooks will take in an estimated $100 million in bets for Super Bowl LIII. A projected $325 million in total bets for the game is expected at legal sportsbooks in the United States.