Super Bowl LIII prop bets include Chick-fil-A opening, Tony Romo sound bites

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Prop bets are out for Super Bowl LII are out and they include odds on Tony Romo sound bites and Gladys Knight's rendition of the national anthem.
BetDSI Sportsbook released a total of 64 props on Monday.
The sportsbook set even odds on Knight's national anthem going over 107 seconds or taking less than 107 seconds (-115). Knight is a +400 bet to take a knee or raise a fist during or after singing the anthem. She has -1000 odds at doing neither.
Players have +400 odds at taking a knee during the anthem and the sportsbook gives -700 odds for no players kneeling.
Romo and fellow commentator Jim Nantz are listed in several bets regarding buzzwords they might use during the broadcast. The sportsbook sets -1000 odds on Nantz saying "hello friends" when he goes on air. The over/under on the number of times that Nantz and Romo say "Gronk" is set at 2.5, with -110 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Nantz and Romo's odds at saying "Hotlanta" are +200 for yes and -260 for no.
The sportsbook also has odds regarding President Donald Trump. One bet has -180 odds on teh government shutdown ending before the game, with +145 of it not ending before February 3. The over and under for Donald Trump tweeting at least once is set at -115.
Trump's odds at participating in a pregame interview with CBS are set at -200 for yes and +150 for no. Trump's attendance is set at +800 for yes and -1500 for no.
Kneeling also seeps into the halftime show props. The sportsbook sets the odds of Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi taking a knee at -300 for yes and +220 for no. The performers have +220 odds at wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during the halftime show.
BetDSI Sportsbook gives +1200 odds for Tom Brady announcing his retirement on the broadcast after the game and -2500 odds that he won't retire. Rob Gronkowski's odds at retiring are set at +600 for yes and -1000 for no.
The sportsbook says the Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has +1500 odds at serving food on Super Bowl Sunday and -5000 at staying closed.
Analysts for PlayNJ.com and PlayUSA Network estimate that New Jersey's sportsbooks will take in an estimated $100 million in bets for Super Bowl LIII. A projected $325 million in total bets for the game is expected at legal sportsbooks in the United States.