Bengals considering Jack Del Rio for defensive coordinator

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jack Del Rio could be inline to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sources told NFL Network that the Bengals are interested in the former Oakland Raiders head coach for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Del Rio, 55, did not coach last season after being fired in 2017 by the Raiders. He posted a 25-23 record in three seasons with the Raiders. Del Rio was 68-71 in nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He served as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator between the two coaching stints. Del Rio began his NFL coaching tenure as a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints in 1997. He became the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach in 1999 before taking the defensive coordinator job in 2002 with the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars gave him his first head coaching gig in 2003.

Del Rio served as the Ravens' linebackers coach for three years while former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was the team's defensive coordinator.

The Bengals fired Lewis on New Year's Eve after 16 seasons with the franchise. The franchise fired offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on January 11 and let go of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in November.

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is the rumored head coach in waiting for the Bengals. Sources told NFL Network that the Bengals are also eyeing Brian Callahan as their offensive coordinator.

Callahan served as the Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2018.