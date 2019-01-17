Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half on October 28 in Pittsburgh. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Former teammates Emmanuel Sanders and Antonio Brown traded some Twitter trash talk following comments from one of their former coaches.

Former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians spoke about Brown and his situation with the AFC North franchise on Tuesday on The Adam Scheffter Podcast. He called Brown a "diva" when asked about the All-Pro's now-volatile relationship with his squad.

"There's too much miscommunication, too much ... diva," Arians said on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

"I've heard so many stories -- I like Antonio -- he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Arians also said Brown is not the same person he saw when the Steelers drafted him in 2010. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach was with the Steelers from 2007 through 2011 as the offensive coordinator.

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

"He was the hardest working," Arians said. "He and Emmanuel Sanders, boy they went after it, because [Steelers coach] Mike Tomlin used to tell them, 'Two dogs, one bone.' And at that time, we had Mike Wallace, Hines Ward -- I mean, we had a pretty good run for one of them to get on the field. By the end of the season, they were both winning for us to go to the Super Bowl."

Brown responded to a Twitter user who quoted Arians' comments in a tweet.

"He didn't draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears Kangol hats and glasses. But ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien."

"@AB84 you know [expletive] well I didn't travel to LA to talk about you fam," Sanders responded. "You trippin yo. I went to be an analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself."

Sanders also retweeted a tweet of someone calling Brown a "complete narcissist."

The Denver Broncos star said he is preparing for life after football by being an analyst.

Brown was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. Sanders was a third-round selection in the same draft. The pass-catchers were teammates for four seasons. Brown is a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Sanders is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl in 2016 with the Broncos.

Brown said he is planning to release an interview regarding his status with the Steelers. Steelers president Art Rooney II recently hinted that the team is considering trading the superstar wide receiver.