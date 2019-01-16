Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen (37) has the ball knocked out by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) the second quarter on September 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Free agent linebacker Lorenzo Alexander will remain with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

The Bills announced a one-year contract extension with the veteran defender on Wednesday. Alexander, 35, had 74 tackles, nine passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 16 games this season for Buffalo. Alexander started eight games and also played on special teams.

The 12-year veteran made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Buffalo, piling up 64 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 starts during his 2016 campaign.

Alexander has 388 tackles, 31 sacks, 22 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions during his NFL tenure. He played the first six seasons of his career for the Washington Redskins, making the Pro Bowl in 2012. He also played two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and a season for the Oakland Raiders before joining the Bills.