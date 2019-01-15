New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) heads off the field at the end of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continued to throw venom back at his doubters with social media posts featuring a 50 Cent song.

The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer made his feelings known on Sunday, following a 41-28 AFC divisional round win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Everyone thinks we suck and we can't win games," Brady told CBS. "We'll see."

On Monday, Brady took to Instagram and Facebook for another statement.

"Monday, Jan. 14. It's great to be working on a Monday," Brady said. "Great team win. We're on to Kansas City baby. Let's go. Let's go."

Brady then played 50 Cent's Many Men after his statement.

"Many men wish death upon me," the rapper says in the song. "Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see. I'm tryin' to be what I'm destined to be. And [expletive] tryin' to take my life away."

Brady also wrote "still here" at the end of his clip. The post featured many likes and interactions on Instagram, including comments from The Rock, Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Wahlberg and more. LeBron James also liked the post.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. The game is set for 6:40 p.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Brady is 8-4 in AFC Championship games during his decorated tenure.