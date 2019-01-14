Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray declares for NFL Draft despite deal with A's

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) entered his name into the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray entered his name into the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday.

The Heisman Trophy-winning gunslinger, who was also a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, made a post on social media and announced his early entry into the upcoming football draft.

"I have declared for the NFL Draft," Murray wrote in a short post on Twitter.

The A's gave Murray a $4.66 million signing bonus in June and allowed the quarterback to finish the 2018 college football year with the Sooners.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

Rumors swirled around whether Murray intended to play in the NFL after his successful season, turn to professional baseball, or return to Oklahoma and continue his collegiate career. His decision to enter the draft indicates a focus on professional football.

League sources told the NFL Network that although Murray declared for the draft, the quarterback can still choose baseball and remove his name from draft consideration. Murray's entry does rule out a return to Oklahoma.

The NFL Draft takes place on April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn. This year's NFL Scouting Combine happens from Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Murray's draft position remains heavily debated. Sources told the NFL Network that many scouts believe Murray will go in the second or third round.