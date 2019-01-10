Tim Tebow gets engaged to former Miss Universe

Tim Tebow arrives on the red carpet for ESPN The Party. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow is engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after popping the question in Florida.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner posted photos of himself on Thursday on social media after asking Nel-Peters for her hand in marriage on Wednesday.

"Thank you for saying yes and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you," Nel-Peters, 23, wrote on her Instagram account, sharing the same photos.

Tebow's post had nearly 300,000 likes as of Thursday night, including interactions from the Major League Baseball account and several professional athletes.

Tebow, 31, spilled the details of the special day in an interview with People. The proposal took place on his family's farm outside of Jacksonville. He walked Nel-Peters along the property until stopping where he had installed an arbor and had a bench engraved with the date of the couple's first meeting.

Tebow put the 7.25-carat solataire ring on her finger after hearing "yes." Nel-Peters' friends and family were also in attendance for her special day.

The former Florida Gators star and NFL gunslinger has since turned his attention to the baseball diamond. Tebow hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games last season for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.