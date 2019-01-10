Reports: Rams' Zac Taylor favorite to be Bengals' next coach

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor has emerged as the leading candidate to land the Cincinnati Bengals head coaching gig.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Taylor surfaced as the frontrunner for the job following his interview with the Bengals. Cincinnati would like to hire the 35-year-old following the conclusion of the Rams' season.

Taylor entered the NFL ranks in 2012 as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins. He served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Cincinnati in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Sources told NFL Network that Taylor has not been informed of a job offer and no negotiations have taken place.

The Bengals fired longtime coach Marvin Lewis on New Year's Eve. Lewis led the team to a 131-122-3 record during his 16-year tenure but was 0-7 in the postseason.

The Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.