Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field in the fourth quarter against Alabama in the college football playoff semifinal on December 29 at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray could be keeping the football pads on a little longer instead of only taking his talents to the Major League Baseball stage.

Sources told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Oakland Athletics expect Murray to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft prior to Monday's deadline. The Athletics selected Murray with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Murray was the Heisman Trophy winner after signing a contract with the Athletics in June that allowed him to play for the Sooners for one final season. The deal included a $4.66 million signing bonus.

The 21-year-old's professional rights would still be retained by the Athletics even if he entered the NFL. If he does choose the NFL instead of MLB, Murray would have to forfeit his signing bonus.

RELATED Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins declares for 2019 NFL Draft

The Athletics report to Spring Training on Feb 15 in Mesa, Ariz. The NFL scouting combine begins on Feb. 26.

Murray ranks as the Athletics' No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 51 games this season for the Sooners. He also had a .991 fielding percentage and two assists. Murray hit .122 in 27 games for the Sooners in 2017.

The dual-threat quarterback completed 69 percent of his throws for 4,361 yards, 42 scores and seven interceptions in 14 games this season for the Sooners football team. He also had 1,001 rushing yards and 12 scores on 140 carries.

Sources told Pro Football Talk and ESPN that Murray could be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the draft. Arizona hired Kliff Kingsbury as its head coach on Tuesday. Kingsbury -- who previously coached Murray at Texas Tech -- said in October that he would pick Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft if he could.

The 2019 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.