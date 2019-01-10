Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy does not plan to work the sideline during the 2019 season.

McCarthy told NFL Network and ESPN that he is preparing to be ready to return to the occupation in 2020. The Packers fired the veteran coach on December 2 after he posted a 125-77-2 record in 13 seasons, which included a Super Bowl victory.

"Family excited about dad at home for 2019," McCarthy told NFL Network. "That's all that matters as we both know."

The 55-year-old has been on the NFL sidelines every seasons since 1993, when he was an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs under Marty Schottenheimer.

McCarthy was linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets this offseason. All of those teams have hired new coaches. Sources told ESPN that McCarthy only pursued the Jets job.

"We looked at everything, and it was either New York or stay out. That was our outlook," McCarthy told ESPN. "My family's excited. We were eating dinner when I got the message [about the Jets], and they all started cheering. So it was kind of funny. I think it tells you where they're at."

McCarthy and his wife Jessica have five children. He had one year remaining on his contract with the Packers.

The Packers hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur on Tuesday.