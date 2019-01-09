Reports: Jets expected to hire Adam Gase as next coach

Adam Gase coached the Miami Dolphins for three seasons before being fired on New Year’s Eve. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is staying in the AFC East for his next coaching gig.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the New York Jets are hiring the 40-year-old. Gase owned a 23-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins fired Gase on New Year's Eve. Gase led the Dolphins into the playoffs with a 10-6 record in his first season. Miami went 6-10 in 2017 and 7-9 in 2018.

The Jets fired coach Todd Bowles on December 30. Bowles posted a 24-40 mark in four seasons with the Jets.

Gase entered the NFL coaching ranks as a scouting assistant with the Detroit Lions in 2003. He later served as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach with the NFC North franchise before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 as an offensive assistant. Gase worked with the Denver Broncos from 2009 through 2014 as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before joining the Chicago Bears in 2015 as an offensive coordinator.

He joined the Dolphins the following offseason.

Gase was also linked to the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before his move to the Jets.