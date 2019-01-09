Trending Stories

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones buys $250M mega yacht
Arizona Cardinals hire Kliff Kingsbury as next head coach
Buccaneers trade for ex-Cardinals coach Bruce Arians
De'Aaron Fox demolishes 7-footer Nikola Vucevic with dunk
Cleveland Browns hire Freddie Kitchens as head coach

College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama

Latest News

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to family of French resistance member
Reports: Jets expected to hire Adam Gase as next coach
Dow Jones, S&P 500 exiting correction territory after 4-day winning streak
Global poll: Majority believe cyberattacks likely to happen
Police: California man steals $10K lottery ticket; ends up worth $10M
 
