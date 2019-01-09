Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their next head coach.

Sources told ESPN that the Broncos have reached an agreement with Fangio on a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Sources confirmed the expected hire to NFL Network and 9 News Denver.

Fangio, 60, was the Bears' defensive coordinator for four seasons. The Bears were one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2018, allowing the fewest points, rushing yards and rushing scores. Chicago also logged the most interceptions and takeaways.

Fangio entered the NFL coaching ranks as a linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints in 1986. He became the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator in 1995. He was hired for the same role in 1999 with the Indianapolis Colts before becoming the Houston Texans' defensive coordinator in 2002. Fangio was the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach from 2006 through 2009 before joining Stanford in 2010 as the Cardinal's defensive coordinator.

He was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2011 through 2014 before joining the Bears in 2015.

Sources told ESPN that the Broncos are also hiring former coach Gary Kubiak to serve as offensive coordinator.

The Broncos fired coach Vance Joseph in December after he posted an 11-21 record in two seasons. Kubiak stepped down as the Broncos' coach in 2017.