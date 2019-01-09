New England Patriots running back James White (28) gives a high five to wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after Edelman scored on a 32-yard reception in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is ready for a postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and he has the hype video to prove it.

Edelman posted a Boston-themed clip to his social media accounts on Wednesday. He wrote "Beat LA" as the caption.

The 58-second clip featured highlights from the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox during previous wins against Los Angeles teams. It ended with Boston fans chanting "beat L.A."

"This ability to perform under dire situations," Celtics coaching legend Red Auerbach says in the clip. "In other words, what does he do in the clutch? What has he won?"

Edelman is also selling "Beat L.A." shirts on his official website.

The Patriots and Chargers face off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. New England leads the all-time series 24-15-2. The Chargers haven't defeated the Patriots since 2008.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 8-2 against the Chargers during his NFL career in the regular season and postseason. He is 7-0 in his career against Philip Rivers.