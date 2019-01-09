Former Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (L) waits for his turn as he warms up before the Cardinals play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Watching at right is former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Bruce Arians will be the next coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team traded for his rights from the Arizona Cardinals.

Tampa Bay made the move official on Tuesday. The Buccaneers sent a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cardinals in exchange for a seventh-round selection and the rights to hire Arians as their next coach.

"Bruce Arians is one of the NFL's most well-respected coaches over the past two decades and we are excited to have him leading our team," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer told Buccaneers.com.

"Throughout this process, we focused on finding the right coach with a proven ability to elevate our players and lead our team forward. Bruce has played a large role in the development and career success of some of our league's best players and we look forward to seeing him continue that work here with our franchise."

Tampa Bay fired coach Dirk Koetter in December after he posted a 19-29 record in three seasons, including back-to-back 5-11 campaigns to end his tenure.

Arians, 66, announced his retirement from coaching in 2018 after five seasons as coach of the Cardinals. He began his head coaching career in 2012. Arians owns a 49-30-1 mark as a head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Cardinals.

He was previously linked to the Cleveland Browns job opening before emerging as a top candidate for the Buccaneers job. Arians served as a broadcaster for CBS last season.

Tampa Bay has not made the playoffs in 11 seasons.