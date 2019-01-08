Patriots' Josh McDaniels slams door on head coach interviews

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has spent 15 seasons with the franchise. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- It doesn't appear New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will take a head coaching job after saying the "book is closed" on more interviews.

McDaniels told NFL Network that he was "appreciative" of the opportunity to interview for the Green Bay Packers job but is "here moving forward." McDaniels did not interview with any other teams.

The Packers fired Mike McCarthy in December and are set to announce Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as their next head coach in the cmoing days.

"The book is closed," McDaniels told reporters on a conference call. "It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity. I was thankful for the opportunity to meet with Green Bay. Always very educational to go through it. I'm completely focused on the Chargers. I'll be here moving forward."

The former Denver Broncos head coach had also been linked to the Cleveland Browns gig, but appears poised to return to the Patriots for a 16th season in 2019. McDaniels, 42, owns an 11-17 record as a head coach.

He accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job last offseason, but backed out of the role at the last minute. The Colts went onto hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

McDaniels is likely to draw interest once again next offseason.