Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is expected to fill Mike McCarthy's former role as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Sources told NFL Network that the Packers hired LaFleur on Monday night. The team has yet to officially announce the hire.

Green Bay fired McCarthy on Dec. 2 after he posted a 125-77-2 record in 13 seasons as the team's head coach. McCarthy, 55, won a Super Bowl with the NFC North franchise in 2011.

LaFleur, 39, entered the NFL coaching ranks in offensive quality control with the Houston Texas in 2008. He moved on to become the Washington Redskins' quarterbacks coach in 2010 before going back to the college ranks in 2014 to become the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame.

LaFleur returned to the NFL in 2015 to serve in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. He was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017 before being hired last offseason as the offensive coordinator for the Titans.

Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers started 16 games and made his seventh Pro Bowl this season despite being hampered by injuries. He threw 25 touchdowns against just two interceptions, leading the league with an 0.3 interception percentage. Rodgers also passes for 4,442 yards, the second-highest total of his career.