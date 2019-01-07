Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Iowa State running back David Montgomery is headed to the NFL Draft.

The junior announced his decision to put his name in the NFL Draft on Monday with a social media post.

Montgomery, 21, ran for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also hauled in 22 receptions for 157 yards during his third season with the Cyclones. Montgomery ran for 1,146 yards and 11 scores during his sophomore campaign.

He led the Big 12 in rush attempts and plays from scrimmage this season, while finishing No. 2 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He also ranked No. 5 in yards from scrimmage.

Montgomery is considered one of the top running back prospects in the draft.

"The last three years have been nothing short of amazing," Montgomery wrote in his social media announcement. "From the first day I stepped onto campus in Ames, it has felt like home. From the roar of the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, to the quiet of studying fo exams, to the warmth that has been shown to me by Cyclones fans, I could not have asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best of my life."

"With our 2018 season now behind us, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft."

To God Be The Glory !!!! I will forever love the Cyclonenation !! pic.twitter.com/0mmSyVYFiN — David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 7, 2019

Montgomery said the decision was not easy.

"Cyclone Nation means the world to me," Montgomery wrote. "As I move on to the next chapter in my life to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL, I can only hope that I'll be welcomed back to Iowa State with the same open arms that have always been there to embrace me. I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I will always be a Cyclone."