Jackson fumble seals Los Angeles Chargers' win over Baltimore Ravens

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A late fumble by Baltimore rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson doomed the Ravens (10-7) as the Los Angeles Chargers picked up a 23-17 win in the wild-card round on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley booted five field goals in the contest, setting a franchise record for field goals made in a single playoff game.

Los Angeles built a 12-0 lead at halftime after four first-half field goals by Badgley. Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker connected on a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to get the Ravens on the board.

Melvin Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run in the beginning of the fourth, followed by a successful two-point conversion, pushed the Chargers' lead to 20-3.

Badgley's 47-yard field goal at the 9:09 mark in the final quarter gave the Chargers a comfortable 23-3 lead.

Jackson led the Ravens' comeback attempt with a 31-yard scoring strike to receiver Michael Crabtree, cutting the deficit to 23-10 with 6:33 remaining.

Crabtree brought down his second touchdown of the game after Jackson found him for a 7-yard score with 1:59 left in the fourth.

The Ravens stopped the Chargers on their ensuing possession and began a potential game-winning drive with 45 seconds on the clock.

Jackson guided Baltimore to their own 47-yard line after he completed a 13-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews. With 28 seconds left, the rookie quarterback was strip-sacked by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and the fumble was recovered by Melvin Ingram to clinch the victory.

Chargers veteran quarterback Philip Rivers completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 160 yards. Gordon rushed 17 times for 40 yards and a score as Los Angeles compiled only 243 total yards of offense.

Jackson was 14-of-29 passing with 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added nine carries for a team-high 54 rushing yards. Running backs Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon combined for 36 yards on 14 carries.

Los Angeles (13-4) moves on to the AFC Divisional Round after the win and will face the second-seeded New England Patriots (11-5) on the road next Sunday. The Chargers haven't won two playoff games in a single postseason since 2007.