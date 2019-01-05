Melvin Gordon debates Uber driver about Chargers vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III is tackled by Denver Broncos defender Todd Davis (51) and Domata Peko Sr (94) on November 18 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Melvin Gordon fooled an Uber driver into debating with him about the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens game.

The driver had no idea that the Pro Bowl running back was his passenger as Gordon rode in the backseat throughout Baltimore. The Chargers posted a video of the exchange on Twitter.

"So you think the Ravens are going to the Super Bowl?" Gordon asked the driver.

The driver said the Ravens were playing as a team and would beat the Chargers. Gordon said he was going to the game but delayed in giving the driver his identity.

.@Melvingordon25's uber driver had no idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/BAlLiID80Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2019

"The Chargers got a good running game too," Gordon said. "I like that Melvin Gordon."

The driver asked if Gordon if he played sports.

"No, I'm just a big fan," Gordon said.

Gordon then asked the driver about himself. "What about that running back?" he asked.

The Chargers star said he couldn't see the Ravens winning the game. The driver eventually admitted that he was picking the Ravens because he picks up people from Baltimore.

"Well I'm Melvin Gordon. I'm the running back for the Chargers," Gordon said at the end of the trip.

The driver questioned the two-time Pro Bowl selection before asking for an autograph and a selfie. Gordon, 25, had 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

The Chargers face the Ravens at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.