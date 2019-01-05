Colts knock off Texas, advance in AFC playoffs

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron scores a touchdown while being defended by Houston Texans free safety Tyrann Mathieu in the first quarter of their Wild Card playoff game on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up prior to the Wild Card playoff game on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck celebrates a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans in the second quarter of their Wild Card playoff game on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts scored on three of their first four possessions, sparking a 21-7 win against the Houston Texans on Saturday in an AFC Wild Card game.

Indianapolis -- the No. 6 seed -- began the game with a 9-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Andrew Luck capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron and the Colts never looked back.

"That's pretty exciting men and women," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. "That's good stuff right there in the locker room right now. A lot of guys are really happy. We worked really hard to not just fight and scratch to get in the playoffs but to do something and make some noise."

Luck completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 222 yards, two scores an an interception against the AFC South Champions.

Marlon Mack scorched the Texans on the ground, ripping up 148 yards and a score on 24 carries. Deshaun Watson completed 29-of-49 pass attempts for 235 yards, one score and an interception. He also rushed for 76 yards. Indianapolis held Texas wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to just 37 yards on five receptions in the victory.

The Texans went 3-and-out on the drive following the Colts' game-opening score. Mack scored from two yards out on the Colts' next drive, finishing a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Luck gave the Colts a 21-0 edge with a touchdown toss to Dontrelle Inman 6:29 before halftime. The Texans added their lone score with 11:03 remaining.

"It was very tough," Texans star J.J. Watt said. "It's frustrating. You have to give the Colts a lot of credit for the way they played today, especially in the first quarter. We just didn't' do enough. It sucks."

The Colts will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round at 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.