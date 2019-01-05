Buccaneers, Bruce Arians have mutual interest in coach opening

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians talks to Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during warm-ups and before their game in 2017 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- There is mutual interest between Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding the team's head coaching position.

Sources told NFL Network that Arians is interested in filling the role and the NFC South squad is open to the possibility of bringing him in.

Arians, 66, announced his retirement in 2018 after spending five seasons as coach fo the Arizona Cardinals. He began his head coaching career in 2012 in an interim role with the Indianapolis Colts, before joining the Cardinals in 2013.

The Cardinals and Arians could meet soon. Arians owns a 49-30-1 record as a head coach. Arizona fired Steve Wilks in December after the first-year coach led the team to a 3-13 mark and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Arians said in November that the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job is the only job he would consider. He also told NFL Network that he was "very serious" about his interest in the job.

Arians worked with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht while the two were in Arizona. Licht served as the team's director of player personal and vice president of player personnel in 2012 and 2013, before joining the Buccaneers.

The veteran coach is still under contract with the Cardinals.