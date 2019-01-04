Flames' Michael Frolik skates away from fight with Bruins' Kevan Miller

Calgary Flames winger Michael Frolik has never appeared in a fight during his NHL career. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Calgary Flames winger Michael Frolik wanted no part of a fight with Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller after being bashed into the boards.

The crushing sequence came in the second period of the Bruins' 6-4 win against the Flames on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston led Calgary 3-2 during a power-play when Frolik collected the puck in front of the Flames' bench. Frolik was just getting the puck away when Miller came flying in and crushed him into the boards. Miller skated away from the play and was briefly pursued by Frolik, until the winger had second thoughts.

He reached Miller, who turned around and was starting to shake off his gloves for a throw down. The two exchanged words before Frolik turned and simply skated back to the Flames' bench for a line change.

Miller won his only fight this season against Jujhar Khaira on Oct. 11, according to HockeyFights.com. He has been in 22 fights during his NHL career, according to DropYourGloves.com. Frolik has never been in a fight during his NHL tenure.

Frolik scored the first goal of the game for Calgary. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice for Boston. Miller had four hits in the win.