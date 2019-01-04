Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola (L) is tackled by New England Patriots defender Jonathan Joes (R) during the first half of the game on September 30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Danny Amendola shocked a little boy while walking around Miami on Thursday, walking up to him and pointing out that he was wearing his Miami Dolphins jersey.

The sequence occurred in the Brickell neighborhood of the Magic City. The wide receiver was walking behind the boy when he prompted him to turn around. Amendola posted a video of the meeting on his Instagram.

"Hey bro, bro come here," Amendola said. "Do you know who's jersey you are wearing? What's his name?"

"Danny Amendola," the boy said.

"That's me," Amendola replied.

"Really?" the boy asked.

Amendola confirmed his identity before taking a photo with the young fan. The two-time Super Bowl champion had a team-high 59 catches for 575 yards and a touchdown in 15 starts in his first season with the Dolphins.

Amendola, 33, joined the team as a free agent this offseason after spending his previous five seasons with the New England Patriots. The 10-year veteran began his career with the St. Louis Rams. Amendola is under contract with the Dolphins through the 2019 season.