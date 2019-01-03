Josh McDaniels turns down interview with Cincinnati Bengals

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is very unlikely to be the next coach of the Cincinnati Bengals after he turned down an interview.

A source told NFL Network that McDaniels passed on the Bengals' interview request for their coaching vacancy. McDaniels is scheduled to interview for the Green Bay Packers' opening on Friday. McDaniels has also been linked to the Cleveland Browns.

McDaniels, 42, accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job last offseason before deciding to stay in Foxborough, Mass., at the last minute. The Colts went on to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who led the team into the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

Cincinnati is expected to interview former Browns head coach Hue Jackson and has already interviewed offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coach Darrin Simmons for the position.

The Bengals missed the postseason for the third consecutive season in 2018. Cincinnati made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons before its recent sour stretch.