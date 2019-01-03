Trending Stories

Antonio Brown, George Kittle spark trade rumors with Twitter shoutout
St. John's, Marquette get into scuffle during Red Storm's upset win
Thunder's Westbrook says market size doesn't matter
Kentucky LB Josh Allen stakes claim to be No. 1 pick of 2019 NFL Draft
Vikings' Latavius Murray 'not content' backing up Dalvin Cook

Moments from the Cotton Bowl: Clemson defeats Notre Dame

'GMA Day' host Sara Haines expecting baby No. 3
Global airline deaths up in 2018, but year still among safest ever
'Banished words' for 2019 include 'collusion,' 'yeet'
'The Punisher' Season 2 to premiere on Jan. 18
Paraglider swept away by dust devil in Australia
 
