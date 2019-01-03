Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is a candidate for the Cleveland Browns' coaching vacancy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have completed their interview with coaching candidate Jim Caldwell, the team announced in a news release Thursday.

Caldwell has served stints as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, and has been a longtime quarterbacks coach in the NFL. The latter is likely what made the Browns most interested in Caldwell, as they looking to further develop Baker Mayfield, who set the NFL record for passing touchdowns by a rookie.

Caldwell compiled a 62-50 record in seven seasons as the coach of the Lions and Colts. His teams made the playoffs four times and he reached the Super Bowl in 2009 with the Payton Manning-led Colts.

Along with Caldwell, the Browns have interviewed interim coach Greg Williams and interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Williams replaced the fired Hue Jackson at mid-season and led the Browns to a 5-3 record.

The Browns are also rumored to have an interest in former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a native of nearby Barberton, Ohio.