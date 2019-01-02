Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) hold Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) for a two-yard-gain during the fourth quarter on December 10 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray says he is "not content" being in a backup role.

Murray made the comments on player move out day Monday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn. The five-year veteran started six games this season. as Cook sat out with a hamstring injury.'

Murray ran for 5778 yards and six scores on 140 carries in 16 games this season. The 2015 Pro Bowl selection averaged 4.1 yards per carry and eclipsed 100 rushing yards in one game this season. Cook ran for 615 yards and two scores on 133 carries this season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and also had one game with more than 100 rushing yards in 2018.

Murray tied a season-low with two carries in the Vikings' season-ending loss to the Chicago Bears. Cook logged 11 carries.

"I want to play. I want to start," Murray told reporters. "I'm not content with being in a backup role.

"I want to compete, and Dalvin knows that. We push each other. That's what it's about. But I would love to be back here for that opportunity to compete."'

Murray also said he wouldn't complain about playing time but wanted to be in the game as much as possible. He also said he is doing his best to trust the team's strategy.

RELATED No playoffs for Vikings after falling flat against Bears

Murray said there is mutual interest in him returning to the team in 2019. The 28-year-old joined the Vikings on a three-year, $15 million deal in 2017. The team later restructured his contract, making him a free agent this offseason.

Cook -- a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- is signed through 2020.