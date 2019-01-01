Philip Rivers gets ready to deliver a pass during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at StubHub Center in Carson, California on September 30, 2018. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't have to wait long for a chance to avenge their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles was shut down by Baltimore's stout defense and now they'll travel across the country for the rematch Sunday at M&T Stadium in the wild card round.

"We got Baltimore. I want Baltimore," defensive tackle Damian Square told the team's website. "We did some good things in that game as a defense. Started off slow in the first half. They put up some big numbers. We kind of got the run under control in the second half or whatever, but we did some good things. (We) did some promising things. We just didn't finish the game."

In that game, Baltimore converted three Los Angeles turnovers into 10 points. The Ravens were up 16-10 late when Baltimore's Patrick Onwuaso forced Antonio Gates to fumble and Tavon Young returned it 62 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.

RELATED Patricia not ready to make Lions coaching moves yet

Philip Rivers went 23 of 37 for 181 yards, was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and didn't have a touchdown pass.

"It's a heck of a challenge," Rivers told the team's website regarding the Ravens. "That's a team that out-played us last week. It'll be a new game, new everything and we'll see who can play the best this time through."

The Chargers are fairly heathy heading into the offseason. Head coach Anthony Lynn provided updates Monday on three players dealing with injuries -- tight end Hunter Henry, running back Melvin Gordon and linebacker Jatavis Brown.

"Hunter Henry, he will take reps with the offense this week," Lynn told the team's website. "He's been working on the scout team and doing some individual and some drills on the side, but this week he will work with our offense. We'll see where he's at, at the end of the week."

Lynn said it's too early to say whether Henry will be activated to the 53-man roster or not.

Gordon tweaked his ankle during Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.

"Melvin Gordon came out of the game with an ankle (issue)," Lynn said. "He will get treatment today and tomorrow. We'll take a look at him on Wednesday to see where he's at."

The Chargers coach said he thinks Gordon will be available against the Ravens.

However, Lynn said Brown will miss the postseason after sustaining an ankle injury late in the first quarter vs. the Broncos.

"We have guys that are going to have to step up," Lynn said. "Hayes [Pullard] is one of those guys. Kyle Wilson, he's one of those guys. Those guys want to step up. We may play with some different personnel packages as well, we'll see...."

--RB Austin Ekeler carried eight times for 58 yards (7.3-yard average) against the Broncos.

--WR Mike Williams had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win against the Broncos.

--RB Melvin Gordon carried 10 times for 42 yards before leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

--LB Jatavis Brown will miss the postseason after injuring his ankle late in the first quarter Sunday against the Broncos.

--DE Joey Bosa had a sack on Sunday to finish with 5 1/2 in seven games.

.