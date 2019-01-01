Cardinals interviewing ex-Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday

Seattle Seahawks coach Peter Carroll, right, talks to former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network about the coach scoring an interview with the NFC West franchise. The Dolphins relieved Gase of his duties on Monday, following a 42-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gase, 40, posted a 23-25 record in three seasons as the Dolphins head coach.

The Cardinals also fired first-year coach Steve Wilks on Monday. Arizona posted a 3-13 record in 2018 and owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Miami was 10-6 in Gase's first season but failed to reach the postseason in either of the next two seasons.

The Cardinals are also expected to interview Eric Bieniemy, Dan Campbell and Zac Taylor.