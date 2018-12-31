Tennessee Titans LB Brian Orakpo retires from NFL

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo is retiring from the game. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection announced the decision on Monday, a day after the Indianapolis Colts beat the Titans 33-17 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"This is definitely a decision solely made for just walking away from the game health-wise," Orakpo told reporters.

"I think I played enough football. As you get older, the perception is we can keep going and going and going. But your body starts talking to you and this is the first time I actually sat down and listened."

Orakpo had 28 tackles, three passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 starts this season for the Titans. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft played the first six seasons of his career for the Washington Redskins.

He joined the Titans in 2015. Orakpo retires with 425 tackles, 66 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown.