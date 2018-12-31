Trending Stories

Orange Bowl: Alabama holds off Oklahoma for another shot at title
Amanda Nunes knocks out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds
Celtics' Kyrie Irving gives wad of cash to homeless man
Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota to sit, Blaine Gabbert to start vs. Colts
Reds fan shotguns Skyline Chili because of Homer Bailey trade

Photo Gallery

 
Picture-perfect moments from the year in sports

Latest News

Storms, fires, heat waves: Year's disasters linked to climate change
Service helping employees quit job gains popularity in Japan
American doctor exposed to Ebola transferred to U.S. to be monitored
Lindsey Graham: Trump 'slowing down' withdrawal of troops from Syria
Lion shot and killed after killing employee at North Carolina zoo
 
Back to Article
/