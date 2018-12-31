New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles stands on the sideline against the Denver Broncos on October 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

On Sunday, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson announced head coach Todd Bowles was fired after four seasons.

Also in Johnson's announcement was that GM Mike Maccagnan was staying and he was throwing his full support behind Maccagnan.

On Monday, Johnson addressed the topic of Maccagnan by citing his record as a talent evaluator.

"I think Mike is a good talent evaluator, period," Johnson said. "Looking at the plan we have going forward, I'm a believer in Mike."

Although Maccagnan swung the trade to move up to No. 3 to get quarterback Sam Darnold, his draft record since taking over in 2015 is spotty.

From 2015 to 2017, he drafted 22 players and six are already out of the league and three others are on NFL practice squads. While Jamal Adams has become a standout, the jury is still out on Marcus Maye and Leonard Williams.

Maccagnan's record in giving significant contracts to free agents also is spotty. He gave big money to an aging Darrelle Revis, Muhammad Wilkerson, who was traded, and also signed Trumaine Johnson, who was a disappointment in the first year of a five-year contract.

"I think we had some pretty good talent on this team already," Christopher Johnson said. "We should've done better in the win-loss column."

Under Bowles, the Jets were 24-40. They went 10-6 in his first season but three straight double-digit loss seasons followed and the Jets will try to get it turned around while entrusting Maccagnan to build a team around Darnold.

"Every team wants better talent," Johnson said. "We'd love to have great talent. This team has to get better. Mike knows that."

Since their last playoff appearance, the Jets are 50-78. During those seasons, the Jets have produced an offense that ranked in the bottom third of the league six times and a defense that placed in the bottom third five times.

As for how things will go under the new coach, Johnson said the reporting structure will remain the same with the new coach reporting directly to him as opposed to Maccagnan. Johnson said the structure under Bowles and Maccagnan was a good one.

Johnson also said the "buck stops with him" when the Jets use their significant salary cap space to improve the team. He also said he will have the ultimate choice on the next head coach.

PLAYER NOTES:

QB Sam Darnold completed 16-of-28 passes for 167 yards but also lost a pair of fumbles in Sunday's game. Darnold completed his rookie season by appearing in 12 games and played well in three of his four games following a sprained right foot.

CB Trumaine Johnson was benched for Sunday's loss to complete a disappointing first season with the Jets. Bowles didn't say the reason, merely saying it was a "coaches decision."

RB Elijah McGuire led the Jets with 41 rushing yards Sunday and also lost a fumble that eventually led to a New England touchdown.

WR Robby Anderson was held to three catches for 24 yards Sunday.

WR Quincy Enunwa missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury.