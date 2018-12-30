Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on December 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores Sunday as the Buffalo Bills surged ahead in the second half of a 42-17 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen recorded his most productive day as defensive tackle Kyle Williams ended his 13-year career with Buffalo.

Allen helped the Bills end a 6-10 season on a good note by connecting with Robert Foster and Zay Jones twice. Allen was 17-for-26 for 224 passing yards and added 95 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of one and 30 yards, respectively.

He finished the season with eight rushing touchdowns, the second-most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He also finished with 630 rushing yards in 11 games, breaking the single-season mark for rushing yards by a Buffalo quarterback set by Tyrod Taylor two years ago.

Allen opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, then connected with Foster on a five-yard scoring strike to snap a 14-14 tie with 9:09 left.

Allen also hooked up with Jones on an 18-yard pass in the first quarter and a 26-yard score midway through the fourth to account for Buffalo's final points.

After announcing his retirement Friday, Williams was honored before the game as he was the last player to run out of the tunnel. He was greeted by his wife and five children on the field.

Williams finished with a tackle for a loss and contributed to Buffalo forcing four turnovers, including three by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Williams exited to a standing ovation from fans and walked off the field when the Bills called a timeout with 1:19 remaining.

Before exiting for the final time, Williams got a chance to contribute to Buffalo's offense. With under five minutes left on a first down from the Miami 40-yard line, he caught a 9-yard pass from Allen.

Allen's prolific performance and Williams' emotional ending highlighted Buffalo's fourth win in seven games. The Bills never trailed and scored their most points since a 45-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16, 2016.

Tannehill completed 18-of-31 passes for 147 yards. He was intercepted twice and sacked four times.

The Dolphins lost their third straight game since their dramatic win over New England on Dec. 9. Miami was outscored 100-41 in its last three games.

Miami tied the game at 14 in a span of 16 seconds in the final minute before halftime. Tannehill caught a 3-yard pass from Kenny Stills with 54 seconds left and safety Reshad Jones returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown two players later.

Miami allowed Buffalo to score on the first two possessions of the second half until Jason Sanders kicked a 29-yard field goal late in the third.

The Dolphins allowed 381 yards and finished the season by allowing a team-record 6,257 yards, breaking the previous mark of 6,122 yards set in 2016.