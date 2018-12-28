Steelers DC Keith Butler thinks Bengals TE Tyler Eifert is playing Sunday

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Lardarius Webb (R) tackles Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) after a 13-yard gain during the second half on November 27, 2016 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler caught flack after his recent comments involving injured Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

Butler, who was making his weeky appearance during a program originally aired on the Steelers' official website, made a mistake when asked about Eifert as the Steelers (8-6-1) prepare to face the Bengals (6-9) on Sunday.

The Steelers' coach was asked where Eifert ranks among NFL tight ends during an episode of "Coordinator's Corner." He answered, but mistakenly said Eifert would be a challenge to cover this weekend.

Eifert hasn't played since Week 4 of this season after suffering a gruesome injury in September. He was placed on injured reserve shortly afterward on Oct. 5.

"I think he's very good," Butler said about Eifert in the since-deleted interview. "I think he's up there. He can get deep on you. He does a good job of catching the ball downfield, all that stuff. So, he's going to be a problem for us to cover."

Eifert saw Butler's comments and took to social media to joke about the coordinator's comments.

"Hey I am ahead of schedule!" Eifert wrote on Twitter. "Glad the @Steelers are still thinking about me tho."

Eifert tallied 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown before sustaining a significant ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 30. He has 142 receptions, 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns since entering the league in 2013, and was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

C.J. Uzomah replaced Eifert and fellow tight end Tyler Kroft in the starting lineup after their respective injuries.

The Bengals also placed wide receiver Tyler Boyd, linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on injured reserve Friday.

Boyd, who was acting as the No. 1 receiver for Cincinnati after A.J. Green's injury earlier in the season, finished with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.