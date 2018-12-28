Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (R) hands off to running back Todd Gurley II (30) in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders on September 10 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that they are holding running back Todd Gurley out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers because of a left knee injury in hopes that he will be healthy for the playoffs.

Gurley also missed last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but recently-signed running back C.J. Anderson stepped in and rushed for 167 yards on 20 carries.

"I wouldn't say I'm concerned," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, indicating that he simply wants his star running back to be ready for the postseason. "Based on the information I'm getting, there isn't any reason for us to press the panic button or think that he won't be available [for the playoffs]. But it is important for us to get him back to full speed.

"We're trying to go win this football game and do everything we can, in our power, to do that, but not at the expense of potentially risking the availability of Todd."

The Rams (12-3) have assured themselves of a playoff berth and need a win or tie against the 49ers (4-11), or loss or tie by the Chicago Bears (11-4) against the Minnesota Vikings (8-6), to wrap up a first-round bye.

Gurley will finish the regular season with 1,831 yards from scrimmage, including 1,251 rushing, and 21 touchdowns.

The Rams also ruled out safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle).