The Indianapolis Colts on Friday listed tight end Eric Ebron as questionable for Sunday night's critical game against the Tennessee Titans, but head coach Frank Reich said he is "optimistic" that Ebron will cleared to play.

Ebron, recovering from a concussion and a knee injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday and the Colts believe will be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol by an independent neurologist on Saturday. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

The 6-4, 235-pound Ebron, who was a first-round pick (No. 10 overall) of the Detroit Lions in 2014, is enjoying his best pro season in his first year with the Colts.

Ebron, who has become one of quarterback Andrew Luck's favorite targets, has a career-high 62 receptions for 690 yards and a career-best 12 touchdowns. He also has a rushing score and his 13 touchdowns this year are one more than the total in his first four pro seasons with then Lions.

The Colts (9-6) will make the playoffs with a victory over the Titans (9-6), but a loss will send them into the off-season.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (neck) were ruled out of the game at Tennessee by the Colts on Friday.

Right guard Mark Glowinski, who has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, is expected to return to the starting lineup.