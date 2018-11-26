New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) brings down Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) after a 38-yard pass from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on October 15, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has missed the past two games with a knee injury, and the Lions have decided that Jones will not play again this season.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced Monday that Jones will be placed on injured reserve.

The Lions, who fell to 4-7 after Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears, were already thin at the wide receiver spot, and the loss of Jones adds to that problem.

Jones had 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns in his nine games this season. Last year, Jones had 61 receptions for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns while leading the NFL in yards per catch at 18.0.

Second-year pro Kenny Golladay leads the team with 52 catches for 804 yards and five touchdowns, and he has become the favorite target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

T.J. Jones, who started the past two games, will play a major role in the remaining games. He had just two catches for 17 yards in the past two games combined.

Bruce Ellington, Brandon Powell and Andy Jones are the other options, but those three and T.J. Jones have a combined 22 catches and 168 yards and no touchdowns this season.