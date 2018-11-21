Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks out at the field at the start of the second quarter against the New England Patriots on November 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NFL superstar and California native Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to victims of the California wildfires.

Rodgers announced the donation with a Twitter video on Wednesday.

"As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities," Rodgers said.

"In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico and across the north state. I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what is needed most right now."

Rodgers is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation as well as donating the money to help with the recovery and eventual rebuild of the communities. State Farm is also donating $1 and up to $1 million for every retweet of Rodgers' post through Sunday at midnight, using the hashtag #Retweet4Good.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

The All-Pro gunslinger grew up in Chico, before attending Butte College and the University of California. Rodgers sported a Santa Monica Fire Department hat after the Green Bay Packers' Week 10 win against the Miami Dolphins.

About 4,000 firefighters from throughout the state are battling the two large wildfires. Almost 700 people were still missing in Northern California and 82 were killed, as of Tuesday.